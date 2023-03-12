Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEV. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lightning eMotors Company Profile
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.
