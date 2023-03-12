Lightning eMotors (ZEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect Lightning eMotors to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEV opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZEV. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lightning eMotors to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 10.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 356,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 884.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 310,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lightning eMotors by 563.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 262,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

