Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.28 Per Share

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. Linde has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $14.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Shares of LIN traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.54. 1,534,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.92. Linde has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

