Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 859,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 574,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Lion Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lion Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 137,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 58,023 shares in the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

