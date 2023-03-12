Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lipocine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

