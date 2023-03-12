Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
