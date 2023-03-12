Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $136.20 million and $2.72 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00012496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006193 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001457 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,859,647 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

