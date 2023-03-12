Lumi Credits (LUMI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $99.35 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

