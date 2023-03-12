Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Up 1.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 6,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 23,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Lumina Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

