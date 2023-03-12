M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Acquires 137,718 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,477,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,718 shares during the period. APi Group makes up 6.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 1.06% of APi Group worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in APi Group by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on APi Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on APi Group to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

APG opened at $21.57 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

