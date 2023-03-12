M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $27.52 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,629 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for about 5.0% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.55% of MasTec worth $27,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

NYSE MTZ opened at $96.02 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

