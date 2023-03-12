M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $35.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

