M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 147,093 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,093 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises about 3.8% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.6% during the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,145,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,484,000 after buying an additional 259,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 70,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $85.32.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

