M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 7,096 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 2.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $289.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.