Magic Internet Money One Day Volume Reaches $1.47 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. Magic Internet Money has a market capitalization of $100.40 million and $1.47 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00432524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.65 or 0.29235789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

