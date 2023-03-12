Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.67 ($3.46).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,059.16). In related news, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total transaction of £24,998.60 ($30,060.85). Also, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,059.16). Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Man Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Man Group Increases Dividend

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 282.50 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.42, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.83. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195.95 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,421.05%.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

