Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 2,029.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47.

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. It operates under the Acquisition and Exploration of Mineral Property Interests in Canada, and Technology Development of HVAC Systems. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

