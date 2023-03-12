Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 2,029.4% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Manganese X Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,649. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.47.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manganese X Energy (MNXXF)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.