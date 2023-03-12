Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $215.67 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Mask Network token can now be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00013675 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $215.67 million and $85.54 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io.

Buying and Selling Mask Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

