Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Update

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,400 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 13th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 323,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,703. Materialise has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 19.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 65.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 76,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 11.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 97,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

