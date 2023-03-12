Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after purchasing an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $220.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.