Mather Group LLC. Has $101.85 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,647 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $101,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $908,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

