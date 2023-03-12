Mather Group LLC. Has $24.22 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,258,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 254,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI opened at $115.56 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

