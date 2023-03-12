Mather Group LLC. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,760 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.