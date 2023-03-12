Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,975 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 1.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 275,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

