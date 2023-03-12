Mather Group LLC. Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 103,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,383.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

