Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $103.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

