Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,704,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,274 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.33% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $208,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

