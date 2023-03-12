Mather Group LLC. Sells 358 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

