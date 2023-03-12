Maven Securities LTD Has $1.56 Million Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.33% of Vertex Energy worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Energy Price Performance
Shares of VTNR opened at $8.53 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.
About Vertex Energy
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.