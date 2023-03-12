Maven Securities LTD Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in IAC by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IAC opened at $49.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $106.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.