Maven Securities LTD Sells 182,960 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,960 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $12.41 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

