Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,700 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 885,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

MWSNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. 90,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,043. Mawson Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of precious metal properties. It focuses on the gold mineralization at Rajapalot project and the mafic-hosted Rompas gold-uranium vein-style project. The company was founded by Mark Stephen Saxon on March 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

