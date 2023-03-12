Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MAXN. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

