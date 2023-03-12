McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

NYSE MCD opened at $262.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.65. The company has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $223.16 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

