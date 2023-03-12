Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,228 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.07 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.