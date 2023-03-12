Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.08 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.14.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.