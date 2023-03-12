Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $8.89 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $103.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

