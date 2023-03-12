Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Down 1.6 %

SYY opened at $73.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

