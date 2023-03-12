Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.31 and a one year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.