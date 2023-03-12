Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 13,601 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,601 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $162.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.42. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

