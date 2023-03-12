Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 33,401 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,401 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

