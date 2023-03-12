Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 603 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $265.07 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.96.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

