Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 12,145 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,095 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $347,253,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $438.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

