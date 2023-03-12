Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,324 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.31.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

