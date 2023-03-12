Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 19,066 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,066 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 3,205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $540,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,412,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,568,615,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $173.44 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

