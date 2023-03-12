Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 4,355 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,946 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,105 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth raised its stake in NIKE by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,594 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

