Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,874 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

