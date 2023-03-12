Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $2.03 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,195,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $174.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.20. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

