Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 2.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.88.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

