Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 212 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

