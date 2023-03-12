Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 3,370 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,709,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $112.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

