Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in February

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 7,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.41. 2,911,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.43. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

